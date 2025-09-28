One year after Hurricane Helene flooding, Buckhead residents still rebuilding

The Brief Hurricane Helene dumped heavy rain across metro Atlanta, prompting the city’s first-ever flash flood emergency. Now, some families are back at home while others are still rebuilding. Families now want city leaders to take stronger action on flood prevention.



One year after Hurricane Helene brought devastating flooding to Buckhead, some residents are finally back in their homes while others are still making costly repairs.

The backstory:

Helene dumped heavy rain across metro Atlanta, prompting the city’s first-ever flash flood emergency. Several people had to be rescued, including Elisabeth Anderson, who was pulled to safety along with her husband, two dogs, and their 7-week-old baby.

What they're saying:

Anderson said her family has only recently returned home.

"We’ve moved multiple times this year, and it’s just been really hard...you know, working with insurance and FEMA," she said. "Part of me feels like we’re getting our life back again, not just because we’re back in our home but because in the background we don’t have to focus on all this other crazy stuff all the time."

Still, Anderson says she worries about flooding every time it rains.

"We just have to be really smart about it and monitor the creek levels ourselves. We have the apps on our phones, and we’ve already agreed, you know, when the water hits this point we’re out of here," she said.

Other families remain in limbo. Alison Powers said her home took on a foot and a half of water, and she is still raising her house to prevent future flooding.

"The city permitting process was, I think, the only word I have for it was insufferable," Powers said.

She added that the financial strain has been overwhelming.

"Having to pay the mortgage and the rent has been not fun. Our whole financial situation has really been turned upside down because of this too. Because insurance is not paying for the elevation of the house and the city elected to not apply for a federal grant program to help us with this so this is all out of pocket," she said.

Both Powers and Anderson said they want city leaders to take stronger action on flood prevention.

"I’m hopeful that this has motivated people at the city as well as those in charge of this land to really improve our situation because it’s been the worst thing in my life," Powers said.

"Every time it rains people are worried...proper flood mitigation has not happened and it needs to be addressed," Anderson added.