One killed after Amtrak train slams into FedEx truck in Missouri

One person was killed after an Amtrak train slammed into a semi-truck Tuesday in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Amtrak said the Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner train was traveling from Kansas City, Missouri, to Chicago when it struck a FedEx delivery truck at 10:25 a.m. local time. The crash happened at a marked crossing on Union Pacific railroad tracks near Lee Summit, Missouri.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Hereford Road.

The driver of the truck was killed. Twenty-nine passengers were on the train, but none were injured, according to Amtrak. Passengers were then put on chartered buses bound for Chicago.

Amtrak tweeted an alert that the Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner Train 318 was temporarily suspended due to a vehicle incident.

"These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers," Amtrak said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings."

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this accident," FedEx said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "Safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also investigating.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



