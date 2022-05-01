Person hospitalized after shooting, Oconee County deputies investigate

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible for a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Deputies went to the scene of the shooting at Dowdy Road near Old Epps Bridge Road.

The suspect left the area before deputies arrived.

The victim was transported to a hospital. No word on the victim's identity or condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not known.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 706-769-3945.