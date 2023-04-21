One dead after fire in Snellville home Thursday night

article

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on the 3700 block of Eli Drive SW in Snellville on April 20 at 10:55 p.m. The call was made by a Gwinnett County Police Officer who noticed flames exiting the chimney of the house and then saw fire throughout the interior of the home. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11 p.m. to find a single-story, single-family dwelling on a crawlspace engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed heavy fire venting from the windows and immediately deployed several fire hoses for a fire attack. The firefighters searched the home and discovered the remains of a deceased adult. There were no other fire victims found in the home, and no other injuries were reported on the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fatal fire in Snellville April 20, 2023

Firefighters faced multiple challenges during the incident, including arcing power lines that serviced the house and floor systems compromised by fire damage. Crews managed to bring the fire under control at 11:34 p.m.

The victim's body was turned over to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and cause of death determination. Due to Federal Patient Privacy Laws known as HIPAA, the Fire-PIO is not able to provide the name or specific information related to injuries. The name will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office when available.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is undetermined. However, the police officer who reported the fire initially noticed flames exiting the chimney. The officer attempted to alert the residents and rescue any victims but was forced to retreat to safety due to intense heat.

The incident highlights the importance of practicing home fire safety. Firefighters are urging residents to develop a home fire escape plan, practice fire drills regularly, install and maintain working smoke alarms, and look for and eliminate hazards that could cause a fire to start or grow in intensity.

For additional information on home fire and life safety or a free smoke alarm check, residents are encouraged to contact the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com .



