Olympian Tommie Smith finalist for national book award

He’s the man who raised his fist in silent solidarity with human rights around the world. Tommie Smith’s picture at the 1968 Olympics is a lasting image in the fight for social justice. He’s written a book about that moment and his life. The graphic memoir is now a finalist for the National Book Award.

It was the silent gesture heard around the world. Tommie Smith had just won the gold medal in the 200-meter dash at the Mexico City summer games. Smith and USA teammate, bronze medalist John Carlos, wanted to make a statement on human rights in solidarity with oppressed people around the world and African Americans at home that spoke louder than words.

"I had to make a statement," Smith said. "There were no words I could’ve said in a minute-and-a-half that relayed my message to the whole world about freedom. I just told the truth."

The International Olympic Committee severely punished the men. The US kicked them off the team. They received death threats. Their bold moment cost them their track careers.

"Yes is did. I didn’t know how much," Smith said, adding, "Nothing stops Tommie Smith."

Smith eventually earned degrees in sociology and taught at Oberlin and Santa Monica colleges. He has also co-authored a book along with Derrick Barnes and Dawud Anyabwile Victory. Stand!: Raising my Fist for Justice.

"I wanted to do this, so kids can read it, let them know that they can be this themselves. They can be this by being themselves," Smith said.

The memoir is nominated for a National Book Award for young people’s literature.

"Great honor. People did it. Tommie just stood there and smiled. This book here is a representation of what people believed in me."

When asked what he hopes the audience gathers from his book smith responded, "themselves. You make your own sound. Whatever you do make it good."