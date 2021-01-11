Older Georgians complain about COVID-19 vaccine registration

As Georgia rolled out an expansion of who can get the COVID-19 vaccine, many seniors were left frustrated because they could not access the online registration.

Adults 65 and older, along with their caregivers, begin registering to get the much-needed shot, but some were disappointed in the difficulty they encountered registering.

"I click on all available times...and it says no times found. The dates that were available started with Jan. 11th. I tried Acworth, Smyrna. I put in different dates none of them were available, none of them," John Aquilina of Powder Springs complained.

The Georgia Department of Public Health gave priority to those 65 and older, along with their caregivers, but the people we talked to complain the statewide system seemed to be flooded and easily overwhelmed.

"Having to call and call and call and get a busy signal and occasionally it would ring. I tried 75 to 100 times" James Rozelle of Blue Ridge revealed.

Douglass and Cobb counties servers crashed early Monday morning demand was so high.

DeKalb County was inundated as well.

"Within 12 hours of expanding the registration we received over 13,000 registrations so right now we are having to put a pause on that," Eric Nickens Jr., a police information officer for the DeKalb County Health Department.

"We'll try asking everyone to be patient as we work through this process," Nickens Jr. concluded.

