Ohio father shaves head in solidarity with son battling cancer

By Chris Williams
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX TV Digital Team

Ohio Dad Shaves Head in Heartfelt Gesture for Son With Cancer

A father in Akron, Ohio, shaved off his dreadlocked mane on Thursday, September 16, in solidarity with his seven-year-old son who was undergoing chemotherapy due to bone cancer. (Credit: Rayshawn Mims via Storyful)

AKRON, Ohio - Rayshawn Mims wanted to do something special for his 7-year-old son, Ahkeem, who is undergoing chemotherapy due to bone cancer.

On Sept. 16, Mims shaved his dreadlocks and went totally bald to match Ahkeem. 

He shared a video of him cutting his hair with his son watching. He streamed the moment on Facebook while standing behind his son. 

"Anything that you gotta go through in life, I got to go through with you," Mims told Ahkeem. "And I gotta stay strong, and you gotta stay strong. Do you understand?" he continues. Ahkeem nods in agreement.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical and other related expenses. 

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Ahkeem was taken to the emergency room for what was initially thought to be a knee sprain but he then diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, osteosarcoma can occur in children, teens, and young adults.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 