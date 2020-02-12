Officials: Water unsafe in Chattooga County city

An advisory for one northwest Georgia city’s drinking water.

The city of Summerville in Chattooga County is under a Public Health Advisory. Officials determined the city’s water source is unsafe for drinking.

Late last month, samples from the Raccoon Creek Water System came back with unsafe levels of Fluorinated organic chemicals.

Officials are working thousands of residents to not drink the water or use it to cook food that absorbs water.

Health officials say residents can still use the water for washing food, brushing teeth, and showering.

The city is working on setting up a fill station where people can get safe water.

Summerville is a city of about 4,363 located about 75 miles northwest of Atlanta.