Officials warning Georgians about fishing license identity theft scam

Officials are warning Georgians about a scam license website targeting fishermen in Georgia.

Officials say this fishing license site is a scam to get your information. (Georgia DNR)

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the scam website appears as an advertisement during Google searches for "Georgia Fishing License" and seems to be active in both north Georgia and on the coast.

On the website, you can enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, social security number, driver's license number, and more. The website gathers the info, but never asks for payment, officials say.

Investigators say the website is believed to have been created outside the United States, and they are working to shut it down.

The site appears in the Google search for "Georgia Fishing License." (Georgia DNR)

If you or anyone you know has provided information to the website, please contact the Georgia DNR's Law Enforcement Division's Investigative Unit at 770918-6408.

Officials are encouraging anyone involved to also file a police report and monitor their credit.

And remember, the only legitimate place to buy Georgia hunting and fishing licenses is www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.