Officials: Person struck, killed by MARTA train in Midtown

A person was killed Friday afternoon by a MARTA train in Midtown, MARTA officials confirmed.

It happened along the southbound tracks as the train was approaching Midtown station. MARTA officials said the person, who was trespassing, was struck around 3:15 p.m.

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene, but firefighters said the person was dead at the scene.

The rail line was shut down between Civic Center and Arts Center to allow crews safely investigate the scene.

Riders were ferried between those two stations using buses. Service is expected to be restored around 7:30 p.m.

This is the second time in two weeks a person trespassing along MARTA tracks were killed. On May 12, a person was struck near the Lenox Station.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.