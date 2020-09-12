Officials: Man found dead in car, woman injured in Peachtree Corners shooting

Gwinnett County's homicide unit is investigating a shooting involving a man and a woman in Peachtree Corners.

Police say both victims were found shot inside a car in the 3400 block of Jones Mill Road just before 11 Friday night.

According to officials, the man was dead on the scene.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to reach out with tips.

