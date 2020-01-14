Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Gwinnett County

Officials are investigating a fire at a home in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Watercrest Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames in the front left corner of the house, shooting through the roof.

The house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the homeowner said the property was shown earlier in the day, but there was no other activity at the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.