Officials hold national drug take back event nationwide

Saturday is National Take-Back Day, a way for you to get rid of potentially dangerous prescriptions.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is teaming up with state and local officials to make it convenient for the public.

In addition to expired medication and unused drugs, participating agencies will also accept electronic vaping devices this year.

The take-back is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If you're in Fulton County, you can take your unwanted prescription drugs to one of 22 dropbox locations.

The sites can not accept liquids or needles but will accept bills and patches.

You can log on to the DEA Take-Back website to find the nearest dropsite.

