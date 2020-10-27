Officials: Habersham County shop fire ruled arson

article

Investigators have ruled a fire at a Habersham County building as an act of arson.

The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says the fire happened on the 4400 block of Camp Creek Road in Mt. Airy around 2 p.m. Oct. 23.

The fire completely demolished the 41-year-old building owned by 67-year-old Alice Henson, which officials believe was being used as a shop.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

“Our investigator worked with Habersham County Emergency Services and ruled that this fire was intentionally set," King said.

Adam Henson, who was occupying the building at the time, said that several items were taken at the time of the fire.

Advertisement

The fire remains under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the State Fire Investigations Unit toll-free at 1-800-282-5804.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.