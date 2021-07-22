Officials: CEO took money from group that feeds poor kids

The director of an organization that feeds poor children during the summer in coastal Georgia stole from the state by saying she provided meals that were never made, investigators said.

Dawn Eggleston, CEO of Our Daily Bread, Inc., was indicted on two charges this month in Camden County, according to court papers.

In 2017, inspectors were called after the state agency responsible for the summer meals suspected Eggleston was lying about how many meals Our Daily Bread was providing throughout south Georgia, the state Inspector General’s Office said in a news release.

Later that year Eggleston asked the state to pay her $831,000 for meals, some of which were never provided, investigators said.

The state requested the request, and Eggleston was indicted July 14 on charges of making false statements and criminal attempt to commit theft by taking.

Officials did not say how much of the $831,000 actually was spent on meals.

Court records did not indicate if Eggleston had a lawyer and a message could not be left at a phone number for Our Daily Bread.

Georgia summer feeding program provides more than 5 million meals while school is out for about 82,000 children, officials said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.