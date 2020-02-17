Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Body of missing hiker found in Dawson County

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Dawson County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Brother of missing hiker thanks volunteers

The brother of the missing hiker found dead a mile from a trail in Dawson County thanks the hundreds of volunteers and officials who helped to search for him.

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - After days of searching, authorities confirmed Wednesday evening they have discovered the body of a missing hiker.

Hundreds of officials and volunteers had been searching for Eddie Noonkester, who is from Eden in North Carolina, after Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services learned he had become disoriented and may have suffered from a medical emergency.

Officials said Noonkester's body was found a little before 2:30 about a mile off from mile marker 3 of the Len Foote Hike Inn Trail in Dawson County.

Georgia authorities searching for missing hiker

Eddie Noonkester is believed to be on or near the Approach Trail along the Appalachian Trail.

Noonkester's body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.