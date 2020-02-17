Officials: Body of missing hiker found in Dawson County

After days of searching, authorities confirmed Wednesday evening they have discovered the body of a missing hiker.

Hundreds of officials and volunteers had been searching for Eddie Noonkester, who is from Eden in North Carolina, after Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services learned he had become disoriented and may have suffered from a medical emergency.

Officials said Noonkester's body was found a little before 2:30 about a mile off from mile marker 3 of the Len Foote Hike Inn Trail in Dawson County.

Noonkester's body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.