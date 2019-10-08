Officials: Banks County deck fire declared to be arson

article

Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist after an afternoon fire in Banks County.

According to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, the fire occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at a home on the 5300 block of Yonah Homer Road in Alto, Georgia.

Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King told FOX 5 that the fire was set to a wooden deck surrounding a fire pit at the home.

While the deck suffered major damages, it was not connected to home and did not spread.

If you have any information on the fire, please call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.