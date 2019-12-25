Officials: ATV rider dead after head-on collision with fire truck headed to emergency call

Firefighters in Atlanta said a head-on crash between an ATV and a fire engine left the ATV rider dead Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Sylvan Road and Dill Avenue. Details surrounding the accident have not yet been released.

Officials did confirm the fire engine had its lights and siren on at the time and was headed to an emergency call.

The name of the ATV rider has not been released.

Officials have not released details surrounding the call to which the engine was responding.

All the firefighters aboard the engine are okay.