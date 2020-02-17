Officials: 3 kids, 2 adults escape northwest Atlanta house fire

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue Northwest.

Three children and two adults were inside when the fire started. One person was still trapped near the back of the home when fire crews arrived. Firefighters whisked him to safety. He was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation.

As crews doused the flames, another challenge: the family pet headed back inside the house. Firefighters grabbed the Rottweiler’s collar just in time.

Investigators are expected at the home this morning to figure out what sparked the flames.