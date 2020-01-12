Officials: 2 'terrified' cats found inside plastic bags along Pa. road
DILLSBURG, Pa. - An animal welfare group says two “terrified” cats were found in plastic bags along the side of a road in Pennsylvania.
Speranza Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post that a volunteer spotted a box near a motel along Route 15 in Dillsburg in York County on Thursday night and stopped to check it out.
RELATED: 5 dogs rescued from feces-filled basement in Pa.
She reported finding the cats inside in separate plastic bags that were tied shut. She said she took the “cold and terrified” animals to a vet for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the animal rescue in Mechanicsburg.
Those interested in donating to Speranza Animal Rescue may do so here.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
___
The Associated Press contributed to this report.