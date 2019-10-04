Expand / Collapse search

Official ribbon-cutting ceremony for John R. Lewis Elementary School

Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The DeKalb County School District hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for John R. Lewis Elementary School.

The school opened its doors in August.

It's located off Skyland Drive in Brookhaven.

Congressman Lewis attended the ceremony Friday along with district leaders.

The 900-seat school is one of the county's state of the art facilities.

The school features a student courtyard, improved security measures, and even more.

