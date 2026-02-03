Official gift shop opens inside Atlanta’s beloved Fox Theatre

The Brief Atlanta's iconic Fox Theatre has raised the curtain on a new on-site gift shop, located inside the theater and featuring a selection of apparel and keepsakes inspired by the venue's design and history. The Fox teamed up with Athens favorite Jittery Joe's Coffee to create the new Fox Theatre Blue Sky Blend, which is also for sale in the gift shop. The shop is located at 660 Peachtree Street Northeast, at the venue's front entrance, and will be open during all public tours and performances.



The Fox Theatre has been one of Atlanta’s crown jewels for nearly a century — and now, showing your love and support for the iconic venue is easier than ever, thanks to the addition of a new on-site gift shop!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look around the official Fox Theatre Gift Shop, located inside the gorgeous theatre and featuring a selection of apparel, collectibles, and — best of all for the Good Day team — branded coffee! Yes, the Fox has teamed up with Athens favorite Jittery Joe’s Coffee to create the new Fox Theatre Blue Sky Blend, and 15-percent of those coffee sales benefits Fox Gives, which is the theatre’s nonprofit supporting preservation efforts, education, and programming.

Clothing items for sale at the gift shop include hoodies, crewnecks, and t-shirts emblazoned with cool designs inspired by the theatre’s architecture and history (including the famous "Save the Fox" campaign of the 1970s). You’ll also find collectibles including mugs, tote bags, postcards, and posters — and Jamie Vosmeier, the VP of sales and marketing, says there will be much more to come in the future.

Of course, designers have plenty of history to work with when it comes to dreaming up merch for the gift shop. That history stretches back to Christmas Day 1929, when the then-movie palace opened by screening "Steamboat Willie," the landmark Disney cartoon starring Mickey Mouse, for audiences. Today, the theatre hosts more than 500,000 visitors annually for a wide range of live entertainment, including concerts, comedy shows, Broadway tours, and more.

The shop is located at 660 Peachtree Street Northeast, at the venue's front entrance. For more information on the Fox Theatre Gift Shop, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our first look at the new collection available at the gift shop!