Officers: Suspect smashed in door during Athens convenience store burglary

article

Police officers are investigating a late-night burglary at an Athens convenience store.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the burglary happened at a Food Mart on the 300 block of Macon Highway on Thursday, Aug. 27 around 2:30 a.m.

The owner told police that he unlocked his business and noticed that lottery tickets, cigarettes, and some of his business information had been stolen.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police believe the burglar shattered the business' front glass door and then left, leaving muddy footprints.

Advertisement

If you have any information on the burglary please contact Detective Brian O’Neil at (762) 400-7375 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.