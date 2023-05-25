Officers rescue 19 animals from feces covered home in Forest Park

A call about a potential dead body inside a home in Forest Park turned into a rescue of more than a dozen animals from horrible living conditions.

Officers with the Clayton County Police Department were sent out to the 1000 block of Holly Circle after a neighbor called about a foul odor coming from a nearby home. They were concerned someone had died inside.

When officers pulled up to the house, they say the homeowner, Maria Martinez, was throwing dogs out the window. Martinez initially refused to let police in, but relented when police told her they had to confirm there wasn't a dead body on the other side of the door.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Clayton County Police Department)

The foul smell wasn't a dead body. Instead, officers say they found horrible living conditions with dog feces, urine, and flies everywhere. Clayton County Animal Control ended up removing 18 dogs and 1 rabbit from the home.

Martinez, 58, was charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty and obstruction of law enforcement.

Clayton County police say the animals will be put up for adoption.