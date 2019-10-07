Officers: Man injured while protecting his daughter from dogs

A Clayton County man is in the hospital after police say he was attacked while trying to protect his young daughter from a pair of dogs.

Clayton County officers were called to the 8100 block of Flamingo Drive Sunday night around 10:30 with reports of a dog bite call.

At the scene, officers say they found a man suffering from "numerous dog bites" to his lower body.

The victim told police that he was in his driveway with his 3-year-old daughter when two large dogs started charging toward her.

According to the victim, he was able to jump between them and defend his daughter until neighbors were able to take her to safety without any injury, but during that time he was attacked and bitten by the animals.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

Clayton County Animal Control took the dogs into custody and gave the dogs' owner several citations.

The investigation continues. No names will be released at the time.