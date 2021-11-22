Police: 1 killed, woman arrested in shooting at DeKalb County apartments

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County late Sunday night.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials say officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday to the Creekside Forest Apartments on the 3000 block of Ember Drive.

Investigators believe the unnamed victim was involved in a domestic dispute with 26-year-old Alicia Whitehead at the residence they shared before the shooting took place.

The victim died at the scene. Officers have arrested Whitehead and charged her with murder.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS