Officers attend graduation for daughter of Cobb County cops, who died from COVID complications

article

The Cobb County Police Department honored a retired officer who died from complications with COVID-19 by supporting his daughter at her high school graduation this weekend.

Since officer Chuck Smith wasn't there to watch his daughter Kaylee receive her diploma from North Paulding High School, officers from his former departments turned out to see her special day.

The police department said Smith, who was a retired Cobb County officer, died from complications with COVID-19 in September while working at Osborne High School.

"Congratulations Kaylee, we know your father is very proud of you," a Facebook post from the Cobb County Police Department said. "We are all very proud of you, and can’t wait to see where you go from here."

Advertisement

Chuck Smith is also survived by his wife Kim Smith, who he was married to for 21 years. He and Kim have two children, Kaylee and their son Connor.