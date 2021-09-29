Officer uses raw chicken in safely removing alligator from Georgia family's pond

article

An alligator was safely caught and later released after being found in a pond on a Georgia family's property.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the animal did not have any intentions of leaving the pond. An Animal Enforcement Officer with the sheriff's office then used a chicken to lure the alligator from the pond into a dog trap.

A family who recently purchased the property told deputies they were concerned about the alligator because they had small children.

The sheriff's office says the gator was not harmed and was released away from the property.

