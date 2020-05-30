Officer seriously injured after being struck by ATV during Atlanta protests

An officer was struck by someone riding an ATV during demonstrations Saturday night on the streets of Atlanta, officials said.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. in the area of 200 Ted Turner Drive.

According to Atlanta Police, the officer was seriously injured and taken to Grady Memorial in stable condition The rider of the ATV suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Circumstances of the collision have not yet been determined.

