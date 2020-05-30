Expand / Collapse search
Officer seriously injured after being struck by ATV during Atlanta protests

An Atlanta police officer was struck by an ATV during protests Saturday night.

ATLANTA - An officer was struck by someone riding an ATV during demonstrations Saturday night on the streets of Atlanta, officials said.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. in the area of 200 Ted Turner Drive.

According to Atlanta Police, the officer was seriously injured and taken to Grady Memorial in stable condition The rider of the ATV suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody. 

What we know about the crash that injured an Atlanta Police officer

An Atlanta Police officer was struck by an ATV during protests Saturday. Here is what we know so far.

Circumstances of the collision have not yet been determined.

