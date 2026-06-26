Person injured during 'officer-involved shooting' in Henry County

The Brief The GBI has been asked to investigate an "officer-involved shooting" in Henry County. The request came from the Henry County Police Department. The GBI says additional information will be released later today.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an "officer-involved shooting" that happened Friday morning while Henry County police officers were serving arrest and search warrants in McDonough.

What we know:

According to the Henry County Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of King Mill Road.

Police said members of the department's SWAT team were serving warrants for two suspects wanted on aggravated assault and multiple other charges when shots were fired during the operation.

An occupant of the home was injured, according to police. That person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It is unknown if that person was one of the suspects.

No officers were injured during the incident, and authorities said the area has been secured.

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What we don't know:

Neither the GBI nor police have released much information about the person who was "injured" during the incident. It is unknown if he or she was shot or suffered another type of injured. Additionally, they have not released any information about that person's condition at this time.

What's next:

The Henry County Police Department requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. No additional details have been released as the investigation remains ongoing.