Officer involved shooting leaves one man dead in Lowndes County

Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

The incident occurred at a home on Ginger Trail, authorities say.

According to officials, deputies shot a man who they say was behind a home with a handgun.

The man died from his injuries at a local hospital.

At this time, the man's identity has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case independently, then turning it over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said.