Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say

An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired.

The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight.

Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to sit down. Initially, the man followed the officer's orders, but when he stood up and said he was leaving, airport sources told FOX 5 Atlanta the officer used his baton.

Evans took a blow to the head and went to Grady Hospital for treatment. He faces public drunkenness and simple battery charges.

The Clayton County District Attorney is investigating the incident involving officer Tullis.