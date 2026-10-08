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Off-Broadway hit 'Mexodus' makes Atlanta premiere at Alliance Theatre

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published October 8, 2026 12:10 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 12:10 PM EDT
Atlanta theatre hosts new musical 'Mexodus'
Atlanta theatre hosts new musical 'Mexodus'

Atlanta theatre hosts new musical 'Mexodus'

"Mexodus," an award-winning musical on stage at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, tells the true story of the Underground Railroad running south into Mexico.

The Brief

    • The Off-Broadway hit "Mexodus" is making its Atlanta debut at Alliance Theatre, with performances continuing through October 16th.
    • Created by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, the show uses live-looped music to tell the true story of the Underground Railroad which led enslaved people south to Mexico for freedom.
    • Performers Trent Lawson and Alan Mendez both previously served as understudies Off-Broadway, and now lead the Atlanta production.

ATLANTA - It’s the year’s most acclaimed Off-Broadway hit — and now, Atlanta audiences are getting the chance to experience the magic of "Mexodus."

Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre presents the innovative musical "Mexodus" now through October 16th on the Coca-Cola Stage at the Woodruff Arts Center. Created by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, the show uses live-looped music (real-time recording and playback of sound or music) to tell the true story of the Underground Railroad which led enslaved people south to Mexico for freedom, rather than to the American North. "Mexodus" is a two-person show; here in Atlanta, it stars Trent Lawson and Alan Mendez, both of whom previously served as understudies for the show.

To find showtimes and ticket information for "Mexodus" at Alliance Theatre, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our visit to the Woodruff Arts Center to chat with the stars of the show.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report, based on Paul Milliken's interview with "Mexodus" stars Trent Lawson and Alan Mendez.

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