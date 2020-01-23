Obama portraits coming to Atlanta

The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery is sending the portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on a five-city tour, which includes Atlanta.

The tour featuring Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of Michelle Obama will run from June 2021 through May 2022.

According to the Washington Post, the portraits generated a record-breaking 2.3 million visitors to the Old Patent Office Building in 2018, and approximately 1 million in 2017.

Officials say the display will include an audio-visual element, portrait-gallery teacher-led workshops, curatorial presentations, and an illustrated book.

Tour schedule and locations:

Art Institute of Chicago; Chicago—June 18, 2021–Aug. 15, 2021

Brooklyn Museum; Brooklyn, New York—Aug. 27, 2021–Oct. 24, 2021

Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Los Angeles—Nov. 5, 2021–Jan. 2, 2022

High Museum of Art; Atlanta—Jan. 14, 2022–March 13, 2022

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Houston—March 25, 2022–May 30, 2022

