Oakland Cemetery hosts Day of the Dead festival Sunday

It’s a first-of-its-kind festival for Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery, and you’re invited to experience the costumes, music, and colorful altars used in Día de Los Muertos celebrations in Mexico and beyond.

This Sunday, the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture will hold a Day of the Dead festival at the cemetery, featuring Mexican food, dancing, music, and family-friendly activities.

Organizers say dressing up is strongly encouraged, especially since they’re planning a Catrinas and Catrines costume contest for kids and adults. Guests will also be able to view decorated altars (or "ofrendas"), which are used to honor the lives of those who’ve passed away.

Day of the Dead, of course, is celebrated on the first two days of November, and is a joyful holiday dedicated to honoring the lives and memories of loved ones who have passed on. The holiday originated in Mexico, but is now celebrated in countries around the world.

Oakland Cemetery’s Día de Muertos Festival is happening Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 5 p.m., and it’s free and open to the public. The cemetery is located at 248 Oakland Avenue Southeast in Atlanta. For more information on the event, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Oakland Cemetery, getting an exclusive preview of the big event!