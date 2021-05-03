Expand / Collapse search
NYPD searching for Maserati carjackers

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 11 hours ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

Maserati carjackers

The NYPD is searching for two suspects in the carjacking of a Maserati.

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants to find two suspects who carjacked the driver of a Maserati at gunpoint in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan.

The robbers approached a 56-year-old man sitting behind the wheel of the luxury vehicle at West 53rd Street and 10th Avenue at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday when one of them pulled a gun on the driver, police said. 

The man got out of the car and the suspects took off in the 2017 vehicle before dumping it in Newark, New Jersey.

2 WOMEN GET IN KNIFE FIGHT AT BAR

Police believe the same men are also responsible for a mugging that took place the same day at Baltic Street and Smith Street in Brooklyn.  They say they went up to a man and demanded his wallet at gunpoint.  They took off with the wallet containing credit cards and $100 in cash.  No one was hurt.

Police describe the first suspect as a male approximately 30 years of age with a dark complexion, about 5'10" and 160lbs with brown eyes and black dreadlocks.  He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants.

The second suspect is described as a male approximately 30 years of age with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing. 
 
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The NYPD says all calls are strictly confidential.

