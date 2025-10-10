NYPD captures Atlanta murder suspect in year-old case

The Brief Roshad Wilson was arrested in New York and faces murder and knife possession charges in an Atlanta stabbing case. The 2024 attack on Metropolitan Parkway left a 37-year-old man dead after being stabbed multiple times. Investigators have not disclosed the motive, the victim’s identity, or when Wilson will be extradited to Atlanta.



A man accused in a deadly stabbing last year on Metropolitan Parkway has been arrested in New York, Atlanta police announced.

What we know:

Investigators say 32-year-old Roshad Wilson was taken into custody by the New York City Police Department on October 8 and is awaiting extradition to Atlanta. Wilson is charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The arrest stems from a case dating back to Oct. 22, 2024, when officers responded to 2711 Metropolitan Parkway SW at the corner of Cleveland Avenue around 3:35 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police found a 37-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit began investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, and the case remained open until Wilson’s arrest this week.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the stabbing or how Wilson was identified as a suspect.

It’s also unclear whether the victim and Wilson knew each other or what circumstances brought the case to New York.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said when Wilson will be returned to Atlanta to face the charges.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.