NYC Police Commissioner: Razor blade found in officer's sandwich was an accident

After an investigation, the NYPD has determined that the razor blade found inside of a sandwich served to a plainclothes officer at a restuarant in Queens was an accident.

The counterterrorism officer, assigned to the Critical Response Command, bit down on a razor blade that was inside a sandwich he bought at from Bon Appetit Specialty Food Store on Beach 129th Street in Belle Harbor, the New York Post reported. He went to Nassau University Medical Center to be treated for a small cut.

"The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers," Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a earlier tweet. "He'll be OK, but a full investigation into this abhorrent act is underway."

“Everyone is very nice, the food is great, everyone comes here this is just really surprising,” said customer Howard Levine, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 60 years.

“I’m sure it was just a mistake. Something must have fallen in by accident. I don’t think anyone would have any intent. These are good people and that’s surprising, I’m shocked to be quite honest,” said customer Brett Tawil.

The president of the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents rank-and-file cops, said in a statement on Facebook that officers have to wonder if "we can safely eat a meal in the neighborhoods we protect."

"We cannot allow this disturbing incident to be swept under the rug," the PBA's Pat Lynch said. "It must be investigated, and if it was anything other than an accident, those responsible need to be put behind bars."

In a statement, Bon Appetit apologized for the incident:

"First, we would like to extend our deepest apologies to the officer involved in this unfortunate incident. In our experience, the NYPD Officers of the 100th and 101st precincts have been an exemplary example of professionalism and service to not only our business but to our local community in the Rockaways, Queens, and New York City at large. If given the opportunity, the management of Bon Appetit would like to personally apologize to the officer and the rest of the local law enforcement community.

We take great pride in our food. Our mission is to leave our customers satisfied every time. From our sandwiches to our pasta, we want to deliver the best quality and experience for every customer.

For this reason, we are deeply concerned and disturbed by the incident that took place on December 5th. We use a variety of tools to prepare our food, but none should ever be found in any food item meant for customer consumption.

We are fully cooperating with the NYPD during their investigation of this incident and will share any surveillance camera footage that is available with them. In addition, we will be conducting our own internal investigation and review of our employees and food preparation processes.

Food safety, for everyone who enters our business, is our ultimate priority. In over 10 years of management in this location, we have never had an incident like this and look forward to providing the highest quality service to all of our customers in the future.

We will not be commenting any further at this time until the conclusion of the investigation."