NY father-to-be killed in gender reveal mishap

An upstate man was killed in an explosion during preparations for a gender reveal that went wrong.

The New York State Police said it happed on Sunday just before noon in the Sullivan County town of Liberty.

Police were called to a home on the Lt. JG Brender Highway to respond to a report of an explosion.

Police say that Christopher Pekny, 28, was building a device to be used at a gender reveal party for his own child when it exploded and killed him.

The police said on Monday that the man's brother, Michael Pekny, 27, was also injured in the blast and was rushed to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown.

Police say the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

The Pekny family owns the Robin Hood Diner in Livingston Manor. The family issued a statement saying: "We are deeply saddened and must inform you all of the loss of our dear and beloved Christopher. We appreciate the overwhelming display of love and support that you all have shown. The Robin Hood will be closed for the immediate future. More details will be posted when we have them available. Thank you."

There have been several deadly incidents involving baby-related gatherings.

Earlier this month, a man was killed in Michigan when a cannon being used for a baby show exploded, sending shrapnel into him.

In September 2020, a California firefighter died battling a wildfire that was sparked by a smoke-emitting device used for a gender reveal party.