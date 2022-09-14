Northeast Georgia firefighter laid to rest 3-months after cancer diagnosis

article

A 22-year-old northeast Georgia firefighter who lost his battle with stage 4 brain cancer over the weekend was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Garrett Reiser, a 5-year veteran of the city of Demorest Fire Department, was diagnosed with a high-grade glioma in June. He underwent surgery to remove a peach-sized tumor from his brain, but surgeons were only able to get out about 90% of it.

Reiser, who was affectionately called "Gar Bear, is was born in Savannah on Oct. 4, 1999. His family says he was devoted to God, his family, and friends, not to mention his fellow firefighters.

In an Instagram post following his surgery, he wrote:

"[God] has not only changed my heart from a very bitter place with Him but has brought me closer than I ever thought I'd be and made me a much happier and better man because of it. I've been told not only by friends and family but nurses that I've had a positive impact on them due to having this change of heart and letting God show himself and his works through me."

Firefighters line the streets of Demorest to honor 22-year-old Garrett Reiser on Sept. 14, 2022. (Habersham County Emergency Services)

Reiser passed away on Sunday after his three-month fight with cancer.

"His brave fight against brain cancer has inspired us all. He will be missed, but never forgotten. Rest In Peace Garrett," the City of Demorest wrote on its Facebook page.

A spokesperson for Habersham County Emergency Services call him "one of the purest souls you could ever meet." In a Facebook post on Monday, they wrote:

"He was never seen without a smile on his face and was a joy to be around. Though we can rejoice in the fact that he is no longer suffering, he will be greatly missed by us all here at HCES. Please join us in praying for the family in the next weeks and months to come as they navigate through losing a loved one."

Residents of Habersham County lined the streets around Demorest to pay their final respects on Wednesday. Two firefighter ladder trucks formed a cross over the roadway at one point on the procession. Firefighters from around Georgia attended.

During a service at Gethsemane Baptist Church, loved ones shared memories.

Reiser was buried with full fire department honors.

He is survived by his parents, siblings, and extended family.