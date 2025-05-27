Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter faces critical capacity, seeks immediate dog adoptions

article

The Brief The Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter is at critical capacity and needs at least 10 dogs adopted or rescued by May 30 to avoid euthanasia. Adoption fees have been reduced to encourage adoptions: $50 for puppies, $40 for adult dogs, and $40 for spayed/neutered dogs. Interested adopters and rescue groups are urged to visit the shelter or contact them immediately; more information is available on their Facebook page.



The Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter in Lavonia has issued an urgent plea to the public and rescue organizations after reaching critical capacity with dogs.

What we know:

Shelter staff say at least 10 dogs must be adopted or rescued by 4 p.m. Friday, May 30, to avoid euthanasia.

What they're saying:

"We are over capacity with dogs and have to make some difficult decisions if we do not get at least ten dogs out before 4:00," the shelter said in a public appeal. "Euthanasia is our last resort, but we just don’t have any more space."

Local perspective:

To encourage adoption and save lives, the shelter has reduced its adoption fees through Friday:

$50 for puppies

$40 for adult dogs

$40 for spayed or neutered dogs

Cats and kittens remain available for $45, and all adoptions include basic veterinary care.

What you can do:

Interested adopters are encouraged to visit the shelter in person. It is located at 870 Bear Creek Road in Lavonia and is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Rescue groups are also urged to reach out immediately to help with placement.

Adoptable pets and additional information can be found on the Friends of Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter - Lavonia, GA Facebook page.