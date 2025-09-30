North Georgia's high school graduation rates reach record highs

article

The Brief North Georgia graduation rate climbs for 4th straight year Atlanta Public Schools tops 90% for first time DeKalb passes 80%; Clayton sees biggest jump



North Georgia’s high school graduation rate has reached a record high for the fourth consecutive year, topping 90% in several districts.

What we know:

Atlanta Public Schools celebrated its highest graduation rate ever in 2025, with more than 90% of students graduating, according to school officials.

DeKalb County surpassed 80% for the first time, and Clayton County posted the largest single-year improvement with a more than 3% jump.

Other districts with graduation rates above 90% include Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Marietta City and Cherokee counties.

Cobb County reached a district-record 89.2%.