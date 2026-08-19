North Georgia weather: Humidity drop today, Code Orange Alert

The Brief Wednesday will stay hot with highs in the low to mid-90s, but lower humidity should make it feel somewhat less oppressive. No rain is expected Wednesday, with sunshine and high pressure keeping conditions quiet. Storm chances return Thursday, especially in northwest Georgia, with another chance late Thursday into early Friday.



The August heat is sticking around Wednesday, but a drop in humidity should make conditions feel a little more comfortable across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

What we know:

Temperatures early Wednesday were mostly in the 70s, including around 74 degrees in Atlanta. Some areas north and northwest of the city dipped into the 60s, including 68 degrees in Canton and 69 in Carrollton.

The biggest change is in the humidity. Dew points that had been well into the 70s have dropped into the upper 60s, meaning the air should feel less oppressive than during the recent stretch of muggy weather.

☀️ Wednesday: Hot, sunny and dry

High pressure will keep the weather quiet Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and no rain expected.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-90s, remaining warmer than normal for mid-August.

The combination of heat, sunshine and dry conditions could also create some air quality concerns during the day. A Code Orage Alert will be in effect for Wednesday.

🌅 Morning: Upper 60s to mid-70s, less humid

☀️ Afternoon: Mostly sunny and hot, low to mid-90s

🌙 Evening: Dry and warm

🌧️ Rain chance: Near zero

⛈️ Thursday: Storm chances return

Rain and thunderstorm chances begin to increase Thursday.

Forecast models suggest a batch of thunderstorms could approach northwest Georgia early Thursday morning, although some projections keep most of that activity north of the state.

Much of Thursday could remain dry, but another round of thunderstorms could develop as a front moves through late Thursday into early Friday.

🌤️ Morning: Warm, with possible storms in northwest Georgia

⛅ Afternoon: Mostly dry for many areas, still hot

⛈️ Night: Increasing chance of thunderstorms

🌡️ Temperatures: Remaining hot

🌡️ Weekend brings slightly more typical August heat

What's next:

Temperatures will fluctuate over the next several days, but there is no major cooldown in sight.

Every day will remain hot, although temperatures could settle closer to normal for this time of year by the weekend.

For now, Wednesday offers a temporary break from the storm chances — and at least a little relief from the oppressive humidity.