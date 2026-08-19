ICE accuses lawmakers of disrupting Georgia facility visit

The Brief ICE accused Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson and other members of Congress of disrupting operations during a visit to the Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia. ICE said the lawmakers remained at the facility beyond their scheduled tour and resisted requests to leave. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who led the delegation, criticized conditions at the facility and called for it to be shut down.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is accusing Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson and other members of Congress of disrupting operations during a visit to the Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia.

What we know:

ICE said the congressional delegation was scheduled to tour the immigration detention facility from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but was allowed to remain beyond the scheduled time.

What they're saying:

According to ICE, the situation escalated when the group was asked to leave. The agency said the lawmakers resisted and demanded to attend an immigration hearing before eventually leaving around 3:45 p.m.

"This is not the first time a congressional delegation has disrupted operations during an ICE facility visit," the agency said in a social media post. ICE added that despite such incidents, it continues to provide what it called "historic access" to its facilities.

Lawmakers criticize conditions

The other side:

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington led the delegation and called for the Stewart Detention Center to be closed.

Jayapal described it as "one of the worst in the country" and cited reports of medical malpractice and abuse, along with concerns about access to clean water and appropriate food.

While in Georgia, Jayapal also said she met with the wife of Rodney Taylor, a former detainee.

According to Jayapal, Taylor, 46, has lived in the United States since his mother brought him from Liberia when he was 2 years old. ICE arrested him in 2025, citing a burglary arrest.