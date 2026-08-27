North Georgia weather: Here comes the rain again, starting Thursday

The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday, with the best rain chances of the next several days. A few storms Friday afternoon could produce damaging wind gusts. Rain chances fall to about 20% this weekend, but temperatures are expected to remain above average heading into September.



Georgia is getting another dose of summer weather as scattered storms return, humidity climbs and temperatures remain above average heading into the final weekend of August.

LATEST WEATHER INFO

What we know:

Rain was already falling across portions of west and north Georgia early Thursday morning, including heavy rain in Heard County. Metro Atlanta started the day mostly dry, warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and could linger well into Thursday night.

Storms could turn stronger Friday

What's next:

Friday is expected to begin mostly dry before another round of thunderstorms develops later in the day.

There is a small risk that some of Friday afternoon's storms could become strong, with damaging wind gusts the primary concern.

The good news for weekend plans is that storm chances drop considerably after Friday. Rain chances fall to around 20% Saturday and Sunday and are expected to remain relatively low through the first half of next week.

🌦️ Forecast at a glance

🌧️ Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, with some storms lingering into the night. Warm and humid.

⛈️ Friday: Another round of afternoon storms is possible. A few could produce damaging wind gusts.

🌤️ Saturday: Mostly dry with only about a 20% chance of rain. Above-average temperatures continue.

☀️ Sunday: Another mainly dry and warm day with only an isolated shower or storm possible.

🌡️ Early next week: Rain chances remain low, but don't expect an early taste of fall. Temperatures are expected to creep even higher as September begins.

Clouds could interfere with lunar eclipse

There could also be something worth watching in the night sky — if the weather cooperates.

A partial lunar eclipse is expected overnight, with the moon taking on a deep reddish color as much of it moves into Earth's shadow. The eclipse is expected to peak shortly after midnight.

The biggest question will be cloud cover. Showers and storms could linger late Thursday night in parts of Georgia, potentially making it difficult to see the eclipse.

September won't bring an immediate cooldown

Despite the calendar flipping to September next week, summer isn't finished with Georgia.

Temperatures are forecast to run slightly above average each day, with readings gradually climbing rather than cooling down.

While no unusual or extreme heat is currently expected, anyone hoping September would immediately deliver cooler fall weather will have to wait a little longer.