North Georgia player wins $4M on lottery scratch off

The Brief A $4 million scratch-off winner in Griffin and a $521,751 Fantasy 5 winner in Fayetteville both claimed prizes on Tuesday. The Griffin winner chose a lump-sum cash payout of over $2 million from the "200X The Money" game. Both winners are eligible to remain anonymous under state law due to the size of their prizes.



A North Georgia lottery player is rolling in the dough after purchasing a winning scratch-off at a package store in Griffin.

What we know:

The Georgia Lottery announced that an unidentified person claimed a $4 million prize after playing the 200X The Money scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket was sold at Kips Package Store on South Hill Street.

The player claimed the prize Tuesday and selected the all-cash option, taking home $2,028,082.

In a separate win, a player in Fayetteville won more than half a million dollars in Tuesday's Fantasy 5 drawing. The ticket, sold at the Amoco/BP station on Highway 138 SW, matched all five numbers: 07, 11, 13, 17, and 22. The exact winnings for that drawing were $521,751.

What we don't know:

We may never know who won the lottery. Under a Georgia law passed in 2018, winners of prizes of $250,000 or more can request that their identity remain confidential for safety and privacy reasons.