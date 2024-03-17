North Georgia, Atlanta weather: Sub-freezing temperatures on the way

Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are in for a chilly work week after enjoying temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s. What a way to ring in spring!

Thankfully, the week is off to a fairly calm start. Monday is expected to be dry and breezy, but noticeably cooler with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.

Meanwhile, there's a freeze watch in effect for the following counties until Tuesday at 10 a.m. as sub-freezing temperatures blanket north Georgia: Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County.

Temperatures could drop to 28 degrees in some spots by daybreak on Tuesday. That night, we will welcome the first "day" of spring, also known as the vernal equinox, at 11:06 p.m.

We'll get a taste of spring-like weather on Wednesday and Thursday when the temperatures rise back to the 70s.

But don't pack away your umbrellas just yet. There’s a low chance for rain from Friday into Saturday.

Metro Atlanta warming centers open March 18

If you're looking for shelter this week, the following warming centers will be open in DeKalb County starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 18:

Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood

Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

Frontline Response International; 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta

Please note that anyone staying in these warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

If you're experiencing homelessness and looking for housing services, please contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry at 404-687-3500.

