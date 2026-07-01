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North Carolina man with felony sexual offense warrants arrested off I-85

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published July 1, 2026 8:12 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 8:12 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A nationwide lookout ended Wednesday afternoon after Franklin County deputies arrested a North Carolina man off Interstate 85.
    • Vance Bryan Howerton, III, faces sexual offense charges out of Louisiana and is linked to similar open cases spanning from Texas to North Carolina.
    • The suspect will be extradited back to Louisiana to face his outstanding felony warrants.

CARNESVILLE, Ga. - Franklin County sheriff's deputies arrested a North Carolina man off Interstate 85 on Wednesday afternoon after discovering he was wanted on a nationwide lookout for felony sexual offenses, authorities said.

What we know:

Patrol deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office spotted Vance Bryan Howerton, III, of Norwood, North Carolina, just off Interstate 85 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Deputies learned Howerton was the subject of a nationwide manhunt and had outstanding felony warrants out of Livingston Parish, Louisiana, for sexual offenses. 

Law enforcement officials noted that Howerton is also tied to a number of other recent arrests and open cases involving similar offenses from Texas to North Carolina.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not yet confirmed the specific details or exact locations of the other open cases against Howerton.

It remains unclear when Howerton will officially be transported back to Louisiana to answer for his outstanding felony charges.

What they're saying:

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Andrews thanked his patrol division for remaining alert during the afternoon encounter.

"I would like to thank the men and women of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for being alert and apprehending Howerton, who will be sent back to Louisiana to answer for his charges," Andrews said in a statement. "I am proud of the job that they do, each and every day, to protect the men, women, and children of Franklin County."

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by Franklin County Sheriff Scott Andrews, who explained how his patrol division alertly apprehended a nationwide wanted suspect off Interstate 85.

GeorgiaNewsNorth CarolinaTexasLouisianaCrime and Public Safety