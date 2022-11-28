Driver of stolen vehicle from North Carolina arrested in Georgia

A suspect wanted in North Carolina for stealing a vehicle was caught and arrested in Georgia on Monday morning.

Authorities in North Carolina had been searching for Taquan Darden in connection to an armed robbery and murder.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office received information that the suspect could be headed into their jurisdiction from Baldwin County.

Deputies were patrolling both Highway 49 and 22 looking for the stolen vehicle.

One deputy by the name of Joiner said he spotted the car on Highway 49 and pulled him over. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Jones County Jail.

Authorities said he will be extradited back to North Carolina where he is expected to face those charges.