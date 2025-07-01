North Carolina detention officer killed; inmate escapes medical transport

article

The Brief Inmate Kelvin Simmons fatally shot Officer Francisco Flattes during a medical transport after overpowering him and seizing a firearm. Simmons fled the scene, hijacked a vehicle, and was captured after a multi-agency pursuit and standoff in Macon County. Simmons faces a first-degree murder charge, adding to his existing federal charges for a previous escape attempt.



A federal inmate awaiting trial for a previous escape attempt fatally shot a Cherokee County detention officer Monday after overpowering him during a medical transport to an orthopedic clinic, authorities said.

What we know:

The inmate, identified as 48-year-old Kelvin Simmons, was being escorted by Officers Francisco Flattes and George Fienauer to a medical appointment in Peachtree when he launched a violent attack, seized a firearm from one of the officers, and shot Officer Flattes.

After the shooting, Simmons fled the scene, hijacking a vehicle from the clinic parking lot. He was later spotted in Clay County, prompting a multi-agency pursuit involving the North Carolina Highway Patrol and deputies from Cherokee, Clay, and Macon counties. The chase ended in Macon County, where Captain David Williams of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office disabled the vehicle. Following a brief standoff, Simmons was taken into custody by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Dig deeper:

Simmons, who has a history of bank robbery convictions, was already facing federal charges for a previous escape attempt in October 2024. He now faces a first-degree murder charge, with additional charges expected.

Officer Flattes is being remembered by colleagues and community members for his dedication and service. He is survived by his wife—also a member of the department—along with his children, grandchildren, and a son-in-law who serves as a deputy sheriff.

What they're saying:

"This is the hardest day of my career," said Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin Smith. "We are all mourning the loss of Francisco and doing everything we can to support each other and the family and loved ones of Officer Flattes."

The Hiawassee Police Department released the following statement:

"On behalf of the Hiawassee Police Department and the City of Hiawassee we send our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Sergeant Francisco Flattes #904 of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt Flattes was tragically taken while serving his community. Sheriff Dustin Smith we pray for you, your department, your staff, and for this Officers family! Please remember this family! Rest easy Sgt Flattes, we will take it from here!"

The Towns County Sheriff's Office wrote:

"Sheriff Ken Henderson and his entire staff extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of Detention Officer Francisco Flattes with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, whose life was senselessly and tragically taken. Please be in prayer in the days, weeks and months ahead for his family and all those close to him."

What's next:

Officer Fienauer was injured during the altercation and is currently recovering.